SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Hits $3.51 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $641.66 million and $3.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.17 or 0.99930640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60489124 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $3,933,509.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

