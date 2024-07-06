SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $741.27 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $741.27 million and $3.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,932.48 or 1.00041491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60489124 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $3,933,509.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.