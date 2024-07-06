Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,227,000 after acquiring an additional 225,475 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 455,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.56. 3,537,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,625. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

