Sleepless AI (AI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.88 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $68.11 million and $17.88 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.4813248 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $24,467,170.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

