Smith Group Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

SGH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,991. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

