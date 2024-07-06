Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. American National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

