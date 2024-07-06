Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

WMS traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 536,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

