Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cabot by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 350.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 137,294 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $6,919,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,947. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.