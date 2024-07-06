Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. 17,282,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

