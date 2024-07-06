Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

