SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

