Solchat (CHAT) Price Hits $2.02

Solchat (CHAT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $1.90 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solchat has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solchat token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solchat

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.86365235 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,850,782.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

