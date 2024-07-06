Sovryn (SOV) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $11.00 million and $55,033.67 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,636,970.67345063 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.58498048 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $60,247.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

