SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $100,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. 1,813,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.