Starfox Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $496.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

