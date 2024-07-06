Status Price Hits $0.0217 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Status has a market capitalization of $84.15 million and $1.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.39 or 0.99960042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00067799 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02062658 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,533,846.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.