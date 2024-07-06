STF Management LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.