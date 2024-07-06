Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Insider Activity

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

