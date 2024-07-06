StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
DIT stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.
AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.