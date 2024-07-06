StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $660,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

