StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

