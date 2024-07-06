Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,865,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 87,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 603,937 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.