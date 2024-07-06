Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 130,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,177. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

