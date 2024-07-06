Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 6,945 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.68. 3,950,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

