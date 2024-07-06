Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $387.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

