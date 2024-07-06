Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.