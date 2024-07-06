Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

JMUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,621 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

