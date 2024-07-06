StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 5,446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

