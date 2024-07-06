StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

HD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.47 and its 200 day moving average is $352.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

