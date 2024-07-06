StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

