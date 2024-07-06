StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,773,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,939,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.