StoneX Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,830. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.32.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.