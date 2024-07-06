StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 854,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

