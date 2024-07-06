StoneX Group Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average is $277.85. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

