StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $97.58. 3,490,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

