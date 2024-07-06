StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 9,485 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.2 %

KEY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 17,588,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

