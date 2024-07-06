StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. 9,545,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,354. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

