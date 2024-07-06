StoneX Group Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 2,417,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,648. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

