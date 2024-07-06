StoneX Group Inc. Sells 6,305 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. 1,637,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $95.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

