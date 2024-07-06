StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

