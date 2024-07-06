Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.78.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

