Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

