Substratum (SUB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003594 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

