Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON:SUP opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.14. The firm has a market cap of £201.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.