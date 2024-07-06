Susquehanna Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $285.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average of $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

