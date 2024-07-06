Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $81.86 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Synapse has a market cap of $81.86 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,617,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

