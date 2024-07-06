Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 213,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

