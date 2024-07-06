Syscoin (SYS) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $77.43 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00574312 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 790,738,743 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

