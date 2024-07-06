Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 7,272,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.