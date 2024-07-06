Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. 8,901,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,909,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

